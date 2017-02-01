Trump committees raised $11 million last month

Three of President Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump’s immigration order disastrous for America economy Trump claims populist mantel, but he's no Andrew Jackson Judge orders Trump golf club to reimburse members: report MORE’s committees raked in over $11 million in December, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

The three committees include Trump’s presidential campaign, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, and Trump Victory.

Trump's presidential campaign raised approximately $6.2 million from Nov. 29 through the end of the year, while the Trump Make America Great Again Committee raised just under $4.9 million during the same time period.

Trump Victory raised about $135,000.

Firms paid during this time period include the data company owned by Brad Parscale, who served as the digital director for Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump's campaign paid Giles-Parscale over $510,000 for digital consulting and online advertising in the last month of 2016.

Parscale is one of several Trump campaign veterans leading the recently launched non-profit, America First Policies, which will serve as an outside arm supporting the Trump White House.

Reports also show that the campaign paid $450,000 to Fabrizio, Lee & Associates in December for polling.

The Republican National Committee recently reported its own fundraising efforts, announcing on Tuesday that it raised $16.2 million in December and had $25.3 million cash on hand.