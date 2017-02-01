Ellison tops Perez in DNC race fundraising

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) has raked in nearly $1 million in donations since launching his bid for chairman of the Democratic National Committee, making him the top fundraiser in the field of seven major candidates.



A campaign source told The Hill that Ellison has raised $815,000 in contributions and $970,000 in total commitments since launching his bid on Nov. 14. Ellison has banked donations from all 50 states, the source said.



"This builds on Keith's strong fundraising legacy as the third highest grassroots fundraiser in the House of Representatives who has raised over one million for his state Democratic Party, and millions more for candidates at levels across the country," a spokesperson for Ellison told The Hill.



Ellison’s chief rival for DNC chair, former Labor secretary Tom Perez, has $740,000 in cash and $840,000 in total commitments since entering the race on Dec. 15.

Ellison entered the race a month earlier than Perez and got a head start in fundraising.





ADVERTISEMENT