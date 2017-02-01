Liberal groups fundraise off Supreme Court fight

Liberal groups are fired up to push back on President Trump’s pick for Supreme Court justice, using his nomination to rally supporter—and donations—ahead of the looming confirmation battle.

Trump tapped Judge Neil Gorsuch, who sits on the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Colorado, during a primetime announcement Tuesday night.

Republicans and right-leaning groups applauded Gorsuch’s nomination, saying he has the credentials needed to fill the void left by the death of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, were quick to denounce the Colorado-based judge. Democrats still feel burned by the Republican blockade of former Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland, who Obama originally nominated to fill Scalia’s seat.

EMILY’s List, which typically backs female Democratic candidates who support abortion rights, made a late-night fundraising appeal to its supporters Tuesday, rallying them to donate in order to help support electing female candidates.

The email argues that Gorsuch threatens Roe v. Wade, the high court ruling from 1973 that legalized abortions. Labeling his record as “anti-choice,” the group also highlighted Gorsuch’s role in the Supreme Court’s Hobby Lobby decision, which exempted some employers from being required to provide insurance coverage for contraception.

“If we want to stop the trend of women's access to safe, legal abortion being chipped away, then we need to commit to electing pro-choice Democratic women at EVERY level of office,” the email reads. “Are you ready to fight back with everything we have? Donate $3 now to help elect a wave of pro-choice Democratic champions.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) circulated a petition late Tuesday night calling on its supporters to stand with Senate Democrats on blocking Trump’s nominee — as well as consider contributing some cash to “protect our values from right-wing extremists.”

The DSCC petition frames Gorsuch as someone who will “pave the way for Trump to build his wall, ban Muslims, and repeal Obamacare,” as well as playing a serious role in future court battles.

Democrats, who were unable to flip enough seats to retake the Senate majority in 2016, are in a tough spot in the 2018. They’re defending 10 seats in states carried by Trump.

House Democrats’ campaign arm also blasted out an email Tuesday night, asking supporters to help reach their donation goal before the end of the night deadline.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) characterized Gorsuch as a “hyper-conservative,” arguing he’ll undo Democratic progress on a host of issues. The committee is aiming to regain the House majority in the 2018 midterms, after only flipping six seats last cycle.

Gorsuch has a long legal background, having served as a law clerk for two Supreme Court justices. He was appointed to the Colorado-based appeals court in 2006 by former President George W. Bush. He later joined the appeals court, where he ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby’s legal challenge.

Gorsuch, 49, would be the youngest member on the high court, meaning his lifetime appointment could see him on the court for decades.

Even with Senate Democrats threatening to filibuster Trump’s nominee, Republicans are already off to a quick start as they seek to shepherd him through the upper chamber.

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte Kelly AyotteAfter PR disaster, Trump gives GOP reason to cheer Liberal groups fundraise off Supreme Court fight The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (R-N.H.) is tasked with acquainting Gorsuch with senators. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellDems in bind over Trump court pick Red-state Democrats grapple with Gorsuch Manchin: Trump's Supreme Court pick needs 60 votes MORE (R-Ky.) said his confirmation hearing will be held in six weeks.

Some Democrats, led by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeff MerkleyDems in bind over Trump court pick Red-state Democrats grapple with Gorsuch Liberal groups fundraise off Supreme Court fight MORE, have said they will filibuster Trump’s high court nominee. Republicans, who have a 52-seat majority, will need to woo eight Democrats to their side to break one.

At least one Democrat has signaled they won’t back the party’s likely filibuster. Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDems in bind over Trump court pick Tillerson sworn in as secretary of State Manchin: Trump's Supreme Court pick needs 60 votes MORE (D-WV), who’s up for reelection in 2018 and known for bucking his party, had ruled out filibustering Trump’s nominee even before Gorsuch’s name was announced. Manchin is meeting with Gorsuch on Wednesday.

McConnell has appeared hesitant to eliminating the filibuster, but Trump is urging the Kentucky Republican to use the “nuclear option” if Democrats block his nominee. That process would allow Gorsuch to move forward with 51 votes, instead of the 60 needed if he’s filibustered.

“If we end up with that gridlock, I would say, if you can, Mitch, go nuclear,” Trump told reporters during a Wednesday meeting with judicial advocates at the White House.

Republicans are also blasting out emails to get their supporters to weigh in on the high court nomination.

Sen. Ted Cruz Ted CruzLiberal groups fundraise off Supreme Court fight Franken slams Cruz for ‘trying to impugn’ his record The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (R-Texas) sent an email on Wednesday from his Senate campaign asking supporters to participate in a poll about whether Senate Republicans “should do whatever it takes” to confirm Gorsuch.

Cruz’s email pointed out that Democrats used the “nuclear option” in 2013 to approve most of Obama’s nominees for lower courts.