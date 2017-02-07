© Getty Images
Former Attorney General Eric HolderEric H. HolderWhen It comes to leading the Justice Department, the Senate should just say no to Sessions DNC chair hopeful runs in face of faction fight Eric Holder backs Perez in DNC chair race MORE on Tuesday endorsed Tom Perez, who once worked for him at the Department of Justice, to be the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Holder joins former Vice President Biden as former Obama administration officials to back Perez over Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the other top contender for DNC chair.
In a statement, Holder touted Perez’s experience as a civil rights attorney at the Justice Department, saying he “led the effort against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Arizona on immigration issues, stopped discriminatory voter ID laws, and successfully took on Wall Street in the aftermath of the foreclosure crisis.”
“Tom fights hard for what he believes in, and I have seen it firsthand,” Holder said. “Tom was an indispensable part of my team at the Department of Justice. It was not simply what he did, but how he did it that was impressive. He turned around the civil rights division by building an inclusive team, building partnerships inside and outside the Department, and empowering everyone with whom he worked.”
Biden endorsed Perez last week, bringing to light what many Democrats have long suspected: that top Obama administration officials prefer Perez, who was also a Labor secretary in the Obama White House, over Ellison, a progressive and early supporter of Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersCruz-Sanders debate tops cable news ratings in younger demographic Warren silenced: A sexist GOP tells a woman to shut up and sit down Sanders, Dems read Coretta Scott King's letter after Warren silenced MORE’s (I-Vt.) 2016 Democratic presidential bid.
Ellison’s marquee endorsements come from the left wing of the party, including Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenSenate confirms Sessions as attorney general Lindsey Graham: Floor action to silence Warren ‘long overdue’ McConnell's cheap shot on Warren electrifies Democrats MORE (D-Mass.), as well as the AFL-CIO.
Sanders took a swipe at Biden last week, casting his endorsement of Perez as a continuation of the Democratic Party’s “failed status-quo” approach.
Still, Ellison has racked up scores of endorsements from lawmakers on Capitol Hill and establishment figures like Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles SchumerBooker: 'No confidence' on DeVos's support for civil rights office This week: Confirmation showdown looms in Senate Pelosi dodges on need for new Democratic leadership MORE (D-N.Y.).
But few of these endorsements will matter when it comes to vote-counting in the race.
The contest will instead be decided over the weekend of Feb. 23 in Atlanta by the 447-member body of DNC members, most of whom are state party chairs, vice chairs or local officials.