Eric Holder backs Perez in DNC chair race

Holder joins former Vice President Biden as former Obama administration officials to back Perez over Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the other top contender for DNC chair.

In a statement, Holder touted Perez’s experience as a civil rights attorney at the Justice Department, saying he “led the effort against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Arizona on immigration issues, stopped discriminatory voter ID laws, and successfully took on Wall Street in the aftermath of the foreclosure crisis.”

“Tom fights hard for what he believes in, and I have seen it firsthand,” Holder said. “Tom was an indispensable part of my team at the Department of Justice. It was not simply what he did, but how he did it that was impressive. He turned around the civil rights division by building an inclusive team, building partnerships inside and outside the Department, and empowering everyone with whom he worked.”

Sanders took a swipe at Biden last week, casting his endorsement of Perez as a continuation of the Democratic Party’s “failed status-quo” approach.

But few of these endorsements will matter when it comes to vote-counting in the race.

The contest will instead be decided over the weekend of Feb. 23 in Atlanta by the 447-member body of DNC members, most of whom are state party chairs, vice chairs or local officials.