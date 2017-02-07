Candidate for Virginia governor hires Clinton, Sanders aides

© Getty
Former Democratic Rep. Tom Perriello has hired a coalition of former Bernie SandersBernie SandersCruz-Sanders debate tops cable news ratings in younger demographic Warren silenced: A sexist GOP tells a woman to shut up and sit down Sanders, Dems read Coretta Scott King's letter after Warren silenced MORE and Hillary ClintonHillary Rodham ClintonOvernight Cybersecurity: Ex-NSA contractor indicted over alleged theft | NATO's new cyber guide | Senators move to limit Trump on Russia Ryan: 'Gaping difference' between US, Russia Budowsky: The battle of Europe, part 1 MORE campaign aides to help his bid for Virginia's open governor's seat.
Perriello announced Tuesday that Julia Barnes, Sanders's New Hampshire primary director, will serve as his campaign manager. After Barnes orchestrated Sanders's 22-point victory over Clinton in the state's Democratic presidential primary, she became his national field director.
"This team represents the broad, diverse cross-section of Democrats uniting behind Tom's next-generation progressive candidacy in Virginia," Barnes said in a statement issued by the campaign.
"We are excited to get to work to tell Tom's story across Virginia, helping to build a strong coalition of voters committed to showing Virginia is progressive, inclusive, and a firewall against hate in 2017."
Barnes will be joined by two members of Clinton's campaign — strategist and pollster Pete Brodnitz and senior adviser Angelique Cannon-Harris. Brodnitz worked with the polling firm that advised Clinton, while Cannon-Harris served as a Clinton finance aide before taking over as the Democratic National Committee's interim finance director.
Ian Sams, a former Clinton regional communications director, will lead Perriello's communications team. And Revolution Messaging, which provided Sanders with digital consulting for his presidential bid, will reprise that role with the gubernatorial hopeful.
Perriello's bid for governor caught many Democrats by surprise, as he'll be running against sitting Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who is backed by the vast majority of the state's Democratic establishment, including Gov. Terry McAuliffe.