Candidate for Virginia governor hires Clinton, Sanders aides

Former Democratic Rep. Tom Perriello has hired a coalition of former Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton campaign aides to help his bid for Virginia's open governor's seat.

Perriello announced Tuesday that Julia Barnes, Sanders's New Hampshire primary director, will serve as his campaign manager. After Barnes orchestrated Sanders's 22-point victory over Clinton in the state's Democratic presidential primary, she became his national field director.