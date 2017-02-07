Green Party blasts Dems on DeVos confirmation

Former Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein is accusing Democrats of rolling over and allowing the confirmation of controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

All of the Senate's 48 Democrats voted against DeVos, along with two Republican senators. That forced Vice President Pence to serve as the tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos on Tuesday, despite a grassroots effort to derail her confirmation after a shaky Senate hearing.

But Stein in a tweet slammed Democrats.

"Why would we have a tie on such an egregious nominee? because Democrats serve corporate interests," Stein tweeted.

Why would we have a tie on such an egregious nominee? Because Democrats serve corporate interests. https://t.co/66rpL1ifik — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) February 7, 2017

Don't wait around for the Democrats to grow a spine. The Greens are the real opposition to Trump, join us: https://t.co/hsgSxGo7ke pic.twitter.com/uTGhGE3K71 — Green Party US (@GreenPartyUS) February 7, 2017

The Green Party followed up a few hours later with a pitch of its own that criticized Democrats as spineless for allowing the vote.

In the 24 hours before the DeVos vote, Democrats held an all-night session on the Senate floor, where they criticized DeVos and called on the Senate to vote against her confirmation. Because there is no longer a 60-vote threshold for lower court and Cabinet nominees, Democratic unity was not enough to block the confirmation.

Throughout the general election campaign, the Green Party argued that Democrats were too tied up defending the status quo to be the party that could effectively take on then-GOP presidential nominee Trump. And after the election, the party fundraised millions of dollars for a recount bid that didn't change the outcome.