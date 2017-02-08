O'Malley endorses Buttigieg to lead DNC

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D) on Wednesday announced his endorsement to lead the Democratic National Committee (DNC), backing a lesser-known candidate instead of the two most prominent names in the race.

O'Malley told Politico he's supporting South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg to be DNC chairman. The top two players in the race are Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

O'Malley said he's known Buttigieg for many years, calling him "one of those new, up-and-coming leaders in our country and in our party that’s really bringing forward a new and better way of governing."

“He speaks with a clarity that our party really, really needs right now. He has been successful in a so-called red state; he brings to the public service of being mayor and the background of having served in our armed forces.