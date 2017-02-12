Former NH AG: 'Allegations of voter fraud in NH are baseless'

A former attorney general of New Hampshire is disputing President Trump's claim that voter fraud in the state cost former Sen. Kelly Ayotte Kelly AyotteFormer NH AG: 'Allegations of voter fraud in NH are baseless' Ex-NH GOP chair calls Trump's voter fraud bluff with ,000 bet Election commissioner to Trump: Show evidence of voter fraud MORE (R) her seat in the 2016 election.

Trump has insisted since the election, without presenting any evidence, that he only lost the popular vote because millions of votes were illegally cast. But Trump expanded that unproven charge last week during a closed-door meeting with a group of senators, arguing that both he and Ayotte should have won the vote in New Hampshire, according to Politico.

"Let me as be unequivocal as possible-allegations of voter fraud in NH are baseless, without any merit-it's shameful to spread these fantasies," tweeted Tom Rath, a prominent New Hampshire Republican who worked on the presidential campaigns of former President George W. Bush and Mitt Romney.

Trump said Ayotte's reelection bid was foiled by "thousands" of people who were "brought on buses" from Massachusetts and illegally cast ballots in New Hampshire.

Ayotte was defeated by Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan by a slim margin in New Hampshire. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the state's four electoral votes.

Last month, the president said he would ask for a "major investigation" into voter fraud, including cases of people legally registered to vote in multiple states and deceased people who have not been taken off state voting rolls. Notably, one of the president's children and several of his advisers are themselves registered in multiple states.