GOP group targets 50 House members on ObamaCare

A political group aligned with House GOP leadership is launching a yearlong ad campaign targeting 50 House members to support repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

American Action Network (AAN) will concentrate on 50 members from both sides of the aisle ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. AAN will use digital ads that appear when constituents in these districts type in keywords — including the lawmaker’s name — into the search engines Google and Bing.

When a constituent searches one of the targeted lawmakers, an ad appears urging them to replace former President Obama’s signature healthcare law and links to a website called “A Better Health Care Plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ads will target dozens of Democrats representing districts carried by President Trump in the November election, as well as swing-state lawmakers from both parties.

The ad campaign also focuses on Republicans serving in House leadership, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and National Republican Congressional Campaign (NRCC) chairman Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio).

“We are using the latest tools available to hold lawmakers accountable and help deliver on center-right solutions,” said AAN executive director Corry Bliss. “This aggressive, year-round approach to issue advocacy is unprecedented.”

“Liberal lawmakers will have nowhere to hide from the majority of Americans who want to see change and real results.”

AAN has already launched a $1.3 million ad campaign targeting Democrats representing districts won by Trump and pressuring them to support repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

And the group has spent a total of $5.2 million in January on TV and digital ads as well as direct mail regarding the looming battle over dismantling the healthcare law.

Republicans are looking to preserve their House majority in the 2018 midterms.

Democrats only flipped six House seats in the last cycle, but they point to the historic trend that the party of the incumbent president traditionally loses House seats during the first two years in office as proof that they could have better luck in 2018.