Congressional candidate forms Impeach Trump PAC

A Democratic congressional candidate filed paperwork with the the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to create the Impeach Trump Leadership PAC.

Boyd Roberts, a California Democrat, submitted paperwork to the FEC that was received on Monday to establish the leadership PAC, a political action committee meant to raise money that will be donated to help other candidates and lawmakers.

It's not clear from the filing whether Roberts intends to use his PAC to back candidates who support impeachment.

Roberts also filed paperwork with the FEC to run against Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) in the 2018 midterm elections. Rohrabacher has served his southern California district since 1989. The domain robertsforcongress2018.com exists, but nothing is there.

Roberts has previously run for Congress, unsuccessfully running for Rep. Ken Calvert’s (R-Calif.) seat in 2014 and dropping out before the filing deadline.

Some Democrats have already floated attempting to impeach Trump. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) said earlier this month said Congress should consider impeaching him if he told agencies to ignore a judge’s stay on parts of his travel ban.

But House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recently tamped down talk of impeachment, arguing that while he has been “reckless,” Trump hasn’t done anything that merits removal from office.

The resignation of Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn late Monday night following reports that he misled senior White House officials about his conversations with Russia is prompting some lawmakers to call for investigations into Trump’s connection to Russia.