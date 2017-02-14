Perez says he's closing in on DNC chairmanship with 180 votes

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez is claiming 180 Democratic National Committee members are supporting his bid for chairman, a number that would put him within striking distance of the 224 votes needed.

Perez announced the haul in an email to DNC members Tuesday afternoon, and the number far surpasses his public list of endorsements. The email included various statements of support from members including Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper.

"To win states like Ohio, Democrats must have a leader who can rebuild our party, reach out to our bigtent and refocus our message on creating real economic opportunity for Americans in rural counties, small cities and our urban centers. Tom Perez can do just that," Pepper said in the statement.