Trump beats Warren, loses to unnamed Democrat in 2020 match-up: poll

President Trump would beat Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTrump beats Warren, loses to unnamed Democrat in 2020 match-up: poll Warren demands immediate inquiry into Trump-Russia ties House Dems rip FCC chief over internet subsidy program MORE (D-Mass.) in a hypothetical 2020 election, though he would lose in a race against an unnamed Democrat, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

When asked to choose between Trump or Warren, 42 percent said they would vote for Trump, while 36 percent chose Warren. Twenty-two percent said they did not know or did not have an opinion.

When asked if they would vote for Trump or the unnamed Democrat, 35 percent said they would probably vote for Trump, while 43 percent said they would probably pick the Democrat. Twenty-three percent said they did not know or have an opinion.

The poll was conducted just after the Senate voted to silence Warren following her speech last week criticizing then-Sen.(R-Ala.), Trump’s pick for attorney general. Warren was barred from speaking on the Senate floor until after the debate on Sessions, who was eventually confirmed to head the Justice Department.

Pollsters also found that 35 percent of voters said they strongly disapprove of the job Trump is doing as commander in chief, compared to 28 percent who said they strongly approve of the job the president is doing.

"Most presidents experience a honeymoon period in their first few months. It looks like Trump's is ending," said Kyle Dropp, chief research officer and co-founder of Morning Consult.

"The slate of bad news for the administration is catching up to him, although it's important to note that his approval rating remains sky-high among people who voted for him in November."

A majority of voters, 60 percent, think the country is on the wrong track, while 40 percent said things are moving in the right direction.

The poll was conducted on Feb. 9 and 10, surveying 1,791 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.