Ellison, Perez dine in DC days before Dem Party elections

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, both running for Democratic National Committee chair, met for dinner Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., just 10 days before DNC elections.

Nomiki Konst, a journalist with The Young Turks, spotted the two men after a candidate forum at the Woman's National Democratic Club. The two were dining at Cafe Dupont, in the city's Dupont Circle neighborhood.