NH Dem drops out of DNC race, endorses Ellison

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley plans to end his bid to lead the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and endorse Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) for chairman.

Though Buckley was not among the front-runners in the race, his endorsement could help tip the battle between Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who are widely viewed as the two top contenders to head the DNC.

DNC members will vote next weekend on their new chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT "While it was a tremendous honor to run for DNC Chair over the past few months, I am proud to throw my support behind Keith so we can ensure that the next Chair of the DNC is dedicated to investing in and strengthening state parties and ensuring that the DNC is an accountable organization," Buckley said in a statement.

"As I've talked to the DNC membership, it's clear Keith has widespread support, and I know as our next DNC Chair Keith will successfully unite and grow our party."

Ellison will give Buckley a key role in DNC operations if he wins.

"When we have a successful outcome in Atlanta next week, I have asked him to lead our effort to provide the support and resources the state parties need in a new and innovative 57 state strategy," Ellison said in a statement.

Ellison and Perez have been amassing endorsements from key progressive leaders and groups in recent weeks as they jockey to lead the Democratic Party’s efforts to oppose President Trump.