The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a $19.8 million January FEC report, the committee announced Monday.

The RNC in January had its best post-presidential election month in the party's history, it told The Daily Caller.

“I am encouraged by the historic support shown by Americans across this country as our Party unites under President Trump,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

“It is clear our message of bringing change to all people is resonating, and I am committed to harnessing this momentum as we continue to build on the successes we earned in 2016."

McDaniel said in the statement the RNC has "never been better equipped to champion the Republican agenda and use these resources to grow our majorities in 2018."

In December, the RNC raised $16.2 million, a number that was nearly double the amount it raised in December 2012.