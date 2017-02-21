Rep. John Lewis: Ellison is 'right person' to lead DNC

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) released a video Tuesday praising Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) as the “right person” to lead the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Lewis, who endorsed Ellison for DNC chairman in early December, said the Minnesota Democrat is a natural organizer with "the ability and the capacity to inspire people to stand out, to speak up, to speak out."

“He is the right person for the job. He will work as hard as possible to bring our party back, from coast to coast,” Lewis said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was released just five days before the DNC chairmanship vote on Saturday in Atlanta.

Lewis also pitched Ellison to DNC members in a letter earlier this month, urging them to support Ellison in the competitive race with former Labor secretary Tom Perez and several other candidates.

Both Perez and Ellison have received endorsements from party leaders.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles SchumerEllison holds edge in DNC race Overnight Cybersecurity: Trump defends Flynn, blasts leaks | Yahoo fears further breach Overnight Finance: Trump's Labor pick withdraws | Ryan tries to save tax plan | Trump pushes tax reform with retailers MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHoward Dean endorses Buttigieg in DNC race A guide to the committees: Senate Ellison holds edge in DNC race MORE (I-Vt.) have endorsed Ellison, while former Vice President Biden has endorsed Perez.