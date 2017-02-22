House Democrats’ campaign arm is launching Twitter ads that will target House Republicans in nearly two dozen districts over the backlash they’re facing at town halls over ObamaCare.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) ads, which were provided first to The Hill, will be running in 23 GOP-held districts ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. The digital ads will feature an image of a packed crowd at a town hall with an empty chair on the stage.

“Will Hurd voted to repeal the [Affordable Care Act] with no plan to replace it,” one of the ads reads. “Now he won’t hold a town hall with constituents.”

Protesters have been flooding town halls in lawmakers’ home states, particularly over the looming battle over ObamaCare and pushing back on repeal of former President Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Republicans — many of them in swing districts — are seeking to avoid protesters at these in-person gatherings, opting instead for virtual town halls.

And House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady Kevin BradyThe House GOP tax plan needs some tweaking A guide to the committees: House House Democrats hit GOP over town hall protests in Twitter ad campaign MORE (R-Texas) recently pushed back against the protests addressing the fate of the law, saying they won’t change GOP plans to repeal and replace it.

“House Republicans’ reckless vote to rip apart the Affordable Care Act without a replacement is causing widespread backlash in their districts,” said DCCC spokesman Tyler Law.

“These digital ads expose vulnerable Republicans who are shameless enough to take people’s healthcare away and cowardly enough to then run scared from their constituents.”

The Twitter ads will be in both English and Spanish in the districts of GOP Reps. Jeff Denham (Calif.), Mike Coffman (Colo.), Carlos Curbelo (Fla.), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.), John Culberson (Texas) and Hurd (Texas).

The ads are a part of the DCCC’s “March in '18” program, which launched earlier this month and will focus on hiring full-time, local staffers in 20 swing districts from Pennsylvania to California.

In 2016, Democrats had predicted dozens of pick-up opportunities, but they only managed to flip six House seats while Republicans maintained control of both chambers and gained the White House.

Democrats are seeking to regain the House majority, and in memos released this year, they have cast themselves as being on offense in 2018. Midterm elections have historically seen the party of the sitting president lose House seats.

This report was updated at 8:28 a.m.