Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean early Wednesday endorsed South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg to lead the DNC, saying that the party's leadership is "old and creaky."

"He's the outside the Beltway candidate," Dean said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "This party is in trouble.

"Our strongest age group that votes for us is under 35 and they don't consider themselves Democrats. They elected Barack Obama Barack ObamaHow Democrats can rebuild a winning, multiracial coalition Howard Dean endorses Buttigieg in DNC race Americans should get used to pop culture blending with politics MORE twice, they didn't elect Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonFederal judge denies watchdog's request to disclose State Dept. records on Clinton’s emails How Democrats can rebuild a winning, multiracial coalition Howard Dean endorses Buttigieg in DNC race MORE but voted 58 percent for her. They don't come out during the midterms; they don't come out for down ballot voters," he added.

"Our leadership is old and creaky, including me. We've got to have this guy, 36 years old, running this party."

Buttigieg said in a tweet he was "honored" by the endorsement.

"Gov. Dean is calling for not just a 50-state but a 50-year strategy. That's what I will work to establish as DNC chair - time for a change," he tweeted.

Earlier this week, Dean, a former Vermont governor, said he was "kind of" rooting for Buttigieg, The Washington Times reported.

"I kind of am, a little bit," he said earlier this week on "Hardball with Chris Matthews" when asked whether he supported Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has pitched himself as a candidate who can take the party in a new direction and will avoid re-fighting the battles of the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination race.

Buttigieg also has the support of other former DNC chairmen, including Ed Rendell and Steven Grossman.

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) currently holds the edge in the DNC race over former Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, according to The Hill's new survey of 240 DNC members.

While both Ellison and Perez both claim they are close to securing commitments from the majority of the 447 voting members, neither candidate is assured victory.

Out of those who responded, Ellison leads with 105 supporters to Perez's 57. The remaining major candidates have less than a dozen supporters each, while more than 50 DNC members remain undecided.

Ellison has the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other top progressives, while Perez, who worked for President Obama, has won more substantial support from more establishment party members.

--This report was updated at 8:00 a.m.