Trump weighs in on DNC race: Ellison 'predicted early that I would win'

President Trump early Wednesday weighed in on the race for chairman of the Democratic National Committee with a tweet pointing out that Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) predicted he would win the presidency.

One thing I will say about Rep. Keith Ellison, in his fight to lead the DNC, is that he was the one who predicted early that I would win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s tweet likely refers to a now-viral clip of Ellison (D-Minn.) in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” in July 2015 when he predicted Trump would win the Republican nomination.

"Anybody from the Democratic side of the fence who thinks who is terrified of the possibility of President Trump — better vote, better get active, better get involved because this man has got some momentum, and we better be ready for the fact that he might be ready for the fact that he may be leading the Republican ticket,” Ellison says in the interview.

Ellison’s remark is met with laughter by ABC host George Stephanopoulos and The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who was a panel member.

"I know you don't believe that," Stephanopoulos responds.

"Stranger things have happened," Ellison tells the panel.

Ellison holds an edge over former Labor Secretary Tom Perez in The Hill’s newly released survey of DNC members. Democrats will vote this weekend in Atlanta for the party’s next chairman.