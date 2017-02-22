Republican groups are putting increasing pressure on both Democratic and GOP lawmakers through new ad campaigns to urge them to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

One Nation, an advocacy group aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellPoll: Senate should confirm Gorsuch Cardboard cutouts take place of absent lawmakers at town halls GOP groups ramp up pressure on lawmakers over ObamaCare MORE (R-Ky.), is launching TV ads in nine states as part of an existing $3 million ad campaign.

The ads will run in Missouri, Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio, Maine, Arizona, Alaska, Utah and Nevada over the next 10 days. In the next wave of radio and digital ads, the group will target Michigan and Tennessee.

One Nation’s ads target vulnerable Democratic senators up for reelection in 2018, especially in states President Trump carried in 2016. The spots criticize Democrats for voting for ObamaCare and urge voters to tell their lawmakers to support its repeal.

The ads will also air in states with GOP senators, like Dean Heller Dean HellerGreens launch ads against two GOP senators for Pruitt votes GOP groups ramp up pressure on lawmakers over ObamaCare A guide to the committees: Senate MORE (Nev.) and Jeff Flake Jeff FlakeGreens launch ads against two GOP senators for Pruitt votes GOP groups ramp up pressure on lawmakers over ObamaCare A guide to the committees: Senate MORE (Ariz.). The two men are considered the most vulnerable GOP senators in 2018.

The ads commend Senate Republicans for backing the healthcare law’s repeal and tell them to follow through on their promises to nix it.

“Last fall Americans sent Washington a clear message: clean up the Obamacare mess,” said Steven Law, president and CEO of One Nation. “We’re going to make sure Washington follows through.”

American Action Network (AAN), a political group aligned with House GOP leadership, also unveiled a $2.2 million TV and digital ad campaign on Wednesday targeting 21 districts. The ads will be aimed at vulnerable Republicans sitting in swing seats, as well as first-term lawmakers and GOP members in leadership.

The ad features the story of Elizabeth Jacinto, a married mother of three children who is expecting another child and lost her doctor and health insurance because of ObamaCare.

The 30-second and 60-second versions of the ad will air for two weeks nationally on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN as well as online.

"AAN will continue its aggressive efforts to remind lawmakers about the real failures of Obamacare and urge them to continue fighting for patient-centered healthcare reform," said AAN executive director Corry Bliss.

AAN has already launched a $1.3 million ad campaign targeting Democrats representing districts won by Trump over ObamaCare. And the group has spent a total of $5.2 million in January on TV and digital ads as well as direct mail about the looming battle over the law.

Republicans are looking to preserve their House and Senate majorities in the 2018 midterms.

Democrats point to the historic trend that the party of the incumbent president traditionally loses House seats during the first two years in office as proof that they could have better luck this cycle.

But the party faces a difficult map in the Senate. Democrats will will need to defend 23 seats, including two that are held by independents who caucus with Democrats. There are also 10 Democratic senators up for reelection in states that Trump won.