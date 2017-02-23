RNC head: Dems 'have never been more divided'

The new chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Ronna McDaniel, says Democrats are "out of touch" with Americans.

“Democrats have never been more divided and out of touch with Americans across the country,” she said in a statement following CNN's Democratic leadership debate Wednesday.

“No matter who is charged with picking up the pieces of their broken party, nothing has changed and Democrat leadership remains tone deaf to what voters demanded in November."

McDaniel said in the statement that the American people elected President Trump because they wanted "a new direction for our country."

"Yet Democrats are playing politics by blindly obstructing the new administration," she said.

"The Democrat Party has not been at such a low level of representation in 90 years, and that gap will grow as they continue to ignore the American people.”

On Wednesday night, CNN held a debate between candidates vying to lead the Democratic National Committee.

During the event, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), a leading candidate for the role, called for impeachment "investigations" over the president's conduct in his first weeks in office.