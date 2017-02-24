How the candidates for DNC chair stack up ahead of Saturday's vote

Democrats will vote Saturday to elect their new party chair—and they’ll keep voting until they get one.

No one expects a winner to be determined on the first ballot in Atlanta, and some observers think as many as four, five or even six ballots will be required to decide the race.

A candidate needs to win a majority of Democratic National Committee’s 447 members, with the lowest-scoring candidates axed one-by-one after the second round.

Here’s a breakdown of the top candidates ahead of the pivotal vote.

Tom Perez

As former President Barack Obama Barack ObamaEx-Bush spokesman: 'Media should calm down' on limited WH briefing South Sudan: Another African tragedy GOP rep: Protests could derail Republicans' plan to repeal Obamacare MORE’s Labor Department secretary and a top official at the Justice Department before that, Perez played a major role in the administration’s domestic agenda on issues like the minimum wage and voting rights protection.

His ties to both Obama and—he made the Democratic presidential nominee’s short list for vice president—made him the favorite among the more establishment wing of the party. Former Vice Presidentand former Attorney Generalhave thrown their support behind their former colleague, as did high-ranking House Democrat Steny Hoyer (Md.).

Earlier this month, Perez claimed support from 180 DNC members. But aides would not release names of his supporters, arguing that they wanted to keep the members free from badgering in the days before the vote.

Perez’s bid got a late boost Thursday when South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison dropped his bid and endorsed Perez. But it remains to be seen whether Harrison’s supporters can help Perez lock up the win.

Keith Ellison

Ellison jumped into the race as the instant frontrunner, positioning himself to carry the baton of the left-wing movement that spawned from the failed presidential bid of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDems fear divisions will persist after DNC chair election Sanders and Schumer are right: Ellison for DNC chair Dean: Schumer's endorsement 'kiss of death' for Ellison MORE (I-Vt.).

The Minnesota congressman leads the pack in public support from DNC members. He also made quick work after entering the race of winning a slew of high-profile endorsements from Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenSanders and Schumer are right: Ellison for DNC chair Dean: Schumer's endorsement 'kiss of death' for Ellison How the candidates for DNC chair stack up ahead of Saturday's vote MORE and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles SchumerDean: Schumer's endorsement 'kiss of death' for Ellison How the candidates for DNC chair stack up ahead of Saturday's vote DNC candidate Harrison drops out, backs Perez for chairman MORE.

Most recently, he won the backing of another former DNC rival, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley, who dropped out last weekend.

The first Muslim elected to Congress, Ellison helps lead the Congressional Progressive Caucus and emerged as one of Sanders’ top surrogates on both the campaign trail and the DNC platform committee. That made him into a darling of Sanders supporters and allies, who have gone all in on his campaign.

But that support, along with Perez’s backing from the Obama and Clinton orbit, has hardened battle lines among Democrats who see the race as a continuation of the 2016 primary fight.

Sally Boynton Brown

One of the two female candidates in the race, Boynton Brown cut her teeth as a member of the Idaho Democratic Party.

The state’s executive director, she’s playing up her red-state experience in the wake of the party’s weak showing in battleground states and calling for a more collaborative party organization.

She’s one of the handful of candidates touting an outside-the-Beltway background, but lacks the national profile of her other rivals.

Pete Buttigieg

The mayor of South Bend, Ind. is getting buzz as a potential compromise candidate for the Ellison and Perez factions.

The youngest candidate in the race at 35-years-old, Buttigieg is a red-state mayor, former Rhodes scholar and Naval veteran who has earned buzz as a rising star within the party.

He’s won support from a handful of former DNC chairs, including Howard Dean, who see him as a way to mollify both competing factions within the party. But he doesn’t have the national or state party experience of some of his competitors.

Jehmu Greene

The former Fox News analyst is known for her spirited defense of the party on the conservative network, but she’s also a product of the DNC.

Greene worked for the party in various roles earlier on in her career, including as the Southern political director and plays up her grassroots organizing experience.

But most Democrats don’t see Greene as a top contender. She hasn’t released any endorsements from DNC members, while The Hill’s survey uncovered no first-choice votes and only one second-choice vote for her.

Sam Ronan and Peter Peckarsky

The final two candidates on the ballot, Ronan and Peckarsky aren’t expected to win any votes at Saturday’s elections. Ronan is an Air Force veteran who has blasted the party’s handling of the 2016 primary, while Peckarsky is a Wisconsin lawyer focused on protecting voting rights.