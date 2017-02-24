Liberal activist and filmmaker Michael Moore and his allies on the left are furiously making the case for Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) to be the next Democratic National Committee (DNC) leader, casting Saturday’s election as a battle between the old guard and the new.

“The Democrats have a real chance to change things and I know that there’s 400 members plus on the DNC. If any of them are watching right now, you’ve got to do the right thing here,” Moore said on CNN on Thursday night.

“The old guard, God bless them, they’ve got to go. We need fresh blood in there. We need new people. We need Keith Ellison as the DNC chair. To just put in what the old guard wants again — what’s the message to young people out there?”

Moore has supported Ellison since Election Day, but he and other key figures from the left have increasingly begun framing the vote for DNC chairman as one between the grassroots, represented by Ellison, and the establishment, represented by former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

Perez has been endorsed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDems fear divisions will persist after DNC chair election Dean: Schumer's endorsement 'kiss of death' for Ellison Michael Moore touts Ellison for DNC chair: ‘We need fresh blood’ MORE and other key members of the Obama administration, such as former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric H. HolderDems fear divisions will persist after DNC chair election Michael Moore touts Ellison for DNC chair: ‘We need fresh blood’ How the candidates for DNC chair stack up ahead of Saturday's vote MORE.

Democrats have done their best to keep from turning the race for DNC chair into a replay of the 2016 presidential primary between Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonDems fear divisions will persist after DNC chair election Sanders and Schumer are right: Ellison for DNC chair Poll: Hackers say it takes less than 12 hours to breach systems MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDems fear divisions will persist after DNC chair election Sanders and Schumer are right: Ellison for DNC chair Dean: Schumer's endorsement 'kiss of death' for Ellison MORE (I-Vt.).

But in the final stretch, those divisions have come have come to the fore.

Allies of Sanders, who backs Ellison for chair, are eager to see one of their own installed atop the DNC, believing the national party rigged the primary against them.

They’ve increasingly begun casting Perez as the establishment favorite and representative of the old guard.

Ok. Great. Again...it's not opinion, it is fact, that Perez (who is a fine liberal policy guy) was asked to run by the establishment. #DNC https://t.co/H9qUbuD4Qf — Adam Green (@AdamGreen) February 23, 2017

Perez allies are furious at that characterization, saying that Perez has an unmatched progressive resume. He was a civil rights attorney in Holder’s Justice Department and before becoming Obama’s Labor secretary.