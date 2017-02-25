DNC chair vote: live coverage

Live updates on the Democratic National Committee chair vote in Atlanta.

1:55 p.m.

Adam Green, an Ellison supporter and the founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, slammed the decision to use paper ballots. The move could give fuel to Ellison backers to argue that the vote was not on the level.





Paper ballots instead of visible and accountable voting is something Debbie Wasserman Schultz would be proud of. #DNCChair @donnabrazile — Adam Green (@AdamGreen) February 25, 2017

THIS is why there is a paper ballot. Not ok. Way to have a final whiff of rigged DNC, @donnabrazile #DNCChair https://t.co/9ehZLSi0jx — Adam Green (@AdamGreen) February 25, 2017

1:40 p.m.

The ballots are being collected. Vote counting will begin shortly.

Donna Brazile will not vote for DNC chair That means 441 eligible votes, 221 to win. — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 25, 2017

1:29 p.m.

Dems are passing out paper ballots. There were groans when Brazile informed members they would not use the electronic voting system because it could invite "interference" and was not reliable.

The vote counting will take a while but round one is underway.

1:17 p.m.

DNC has apparently abandoned the electronic voting system here. Paper allots only in election for chair. This could take a while. — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 25, 2017

12:50 p.m.

South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg drops out of the race, stunning the crowd. He is gay, 35-years-old a Rhodes Scholar, a military veteran and viewed by many as a next generation star of the party. Buttigieg didn't make an endorsement. Buttigieg comported himself well at the debate. He is a polished speaker and debate and will have some role in the national party moving forward. By dropping out instead of being voted out, he was allowed to give a farewell speech in which he encouraged Democrats to “pay attention to communities like ours in the heart of the country not as an exotic species but as everyday Americans.” Buttigieg encouraged Democrats to engage with the next generation of liberals. “There’s nothing wrong with our bench, we just haven’t called enough people off the bench and asked them to get on the field,” he said.

12:36 p.m. It is clear who has the energy here. Ellison’s supporters are loud and in charge and erupting at every chance. “Don’t mourn organize!,” declared Ellison backer and labor leader Randi Weingarten to an outburst of shouts and applause. Minnesota Democratic leader Ken Martin followed, noting that Ellison’s district has gone from the lowest turnout in the state to the highest. “This party is going to rise from the ashes under Keith Ellison,” he said, turning out another standing ovation. Like Perez, Ellison stressed unity. “Unity is essential, we have to walk out here unified, not just between the candidates but the groups that support all the candidates,” Ellison said. But if Ellison doesn’t win his enthusiastic supporters are going to be extremely let down.

12:20 p.m.

Allies for the candidates are giving their nominating speeches. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti goes first, speaking on behalf of Perez, calling him “mi hermano” — "my brother" — and “one of the smartest people I’ve ever known.” Garcetti touted Perez’s work as Labor secretary, saying he repeatedly fought for workers’ rights in California. South Carolina Democratic chairman Jaime Harrison followed. Harrison pulled out of the race on Thursday to back Perez and his supporters – more than a dozen – all went with him. Many believe they could put Perez over the top. “When I look at Tom Perez I see a fellow fights, someone who gives me so much hope for my party’s future, for my country’s future, for my son’s future,” Harrison said.

12:08 p.m.

Here is a look at the clicker Democrats will use to register their votes, courtesy of Frank Leone, a DNC member from Virginia. Members will also fill out paper ballots that will be collected for a later audit.

There are believed to be several dozen members that are not on hand who instead sent proxies to register their votes.

11:55 a.m.

Interim chairwoman Donna Brazile is giving her final speech as party leader.

She asks that the next chair allow her to continue to raise money and do outreach to state parties.

Brazile brought the house down for calling on the next chair to do a “Full and complete investigation into the Russian hack of the election.”

“The Trump administration must be investigated and please continue this work,” Brazile said.

She also brought jokes: “I want to let the next chair know that I sold the car. It was a big SUV and I needed the money.”

Instead, Brazile said she will leave behind a loaded Washington, D.C. metro card.

11:10 a.m.

Those who wanted to see the ban reinstituted argued that it was a symbolic measure to say to the nation that Democrats would not compromise their values.

If things got that heated over a resolution, the event is about to get sent into the stratosphere for the election.

Dems punt on reinstituting corporate lobbyist donations — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 25, 2017

10:50 a.m.

Ahead of the vote, Democrats will vote on resolutions about corporate and lobbyist influence on the party.

Dems are debating a measure to reaffirm a ban on lobbyist donations to DNC and barring lobbyists from being DNC members — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 25, 2017

10:40 a.m.

Keith Ellison announces who will nominate him for DNC chair.

Nominating Keith Ellison: labor leader Randi Weingarten, Minn. Dem leader Ken Martin, Alexis Tameron, Chair of the AZ Dems — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 25, 2017

10: 26 a.m.

Here she is talking to the Washington Post:

Nina Turner warns that "the future of the Democratic Party will walk away" if Ellison loses pic.twitter.com/BX8N9Gzz2I — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 25, 2017

10:13 a.m.

Brazile gives the two-minute warning. There are more than 400 DNC members seated up front in the room. Behind them, hundreds of chanting activists.

For Perez: "Who do we want for DNC? Tom Tom Tom Tom!"

For Buttigieg: "Pick Pete!"

For Ellison: "Keith for DNC!"

Brazile is urging everyone to be respectful and take a seat.

10 a.m.

The doors have swung open and DNC members and liberal activists are flooding the Atlanta Convention Center hall. It looks like it could get rowdy.

Supporters of Perez are decked out in blue with "Team Tom" signs. Ellison's supporters have staked out a section nearby with green "Keith for DNC signs." Interim chairwoman Donna Brazile is working the room trying to get everyone set.

Nominating Tom Perez for chair today: Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, Jaime Harrison, South Carolina Democratic Party Chair — Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) February 25, 2017

Jaime Harrison, who dropped out of the race recently himself to back Perez, helps nominate him.

—

It’s Election Day for Democrats.

The party will elect the new head of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday, a top leadership post for a party that has been cast into the electoral wilderness.

The Hill will post live results here as the votes come in.

President Obama’s former Labor secretary Tom Perez is the slight favorite to win. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), a progressive favorite with the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), is not far behind. Both men have been pumping their whip counts but commitments don’t mean anything at this point, only the hard vote will matter.

Perez and Ellison are angling for the support of the 442 DNC members gathered here at the Atlanta Convention Center. A simple majority is all that is needed to win.

Five other candidates are also on the ballot – Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former DNC official Jehmu Greene, Air Force veteran Sam Ronan and lawyer Peter Peckarsky.

If no candidate wins a majority in the first two rounds of balloting the candidate with the least amount of votes will fall off the ballot in subsequent rounds until the last man or woman is left standing.

The candidates have been in town since Wednesday night, first for a national debate, and later for two full days of furious campaigning that turned the Westin Hotel into ground zero for the Democratic rebuilding project.

This is the first competitive DNC chair race since former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean won the election to lead the national party in 2005.