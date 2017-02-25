Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonPerez to hit the Sunday shows following election victory Five takeaways from CPAC Clinton: Dems will be 'strong, unified' with Perez MORE congratulated Tom Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) on becoming the Democratic Party's new chairman and deputy chair, respectively.

“Congrats to @DNC chair @TomPerez & deputy @keithellison. Excited for strong, unified party standing for best of our country into the future,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

Perez, who served as former President’s Labor secretary in the second half of his administration, was elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday after two rounds of voting in Atlanta.

Following his victory, Perez asked that the DNC suspend the rules and allow his first motion to be nominating Ellison to the role of deputy chair.

The election had become a battle between establishment Democrats backing Perez – who had endorsed Clinton's presidential campaign – and those from the more progressive wing of the party supporting Ellison, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPerez to hit the Sunday shows following election victory How Perez edged Ellison for DNC chair Clinton: Dems will be 'strong, unified' with Perez MORE (I-Vt.), Clinton's opponent during the Democratic primary.

Former President Bill Clinton Bill ClintonClinton: Dems will be 'strong, unified' with Perez 9/11 hijackers attended my mosque — moderate Muslims could have stopped them. Tom Perez embodies the Democratic Party. This is why he should lead it. MORE on Saturday also congratulated Perez and Ellison on their new positions.

“Congratulations to new DNC Chair Tom Perez, Keith Ellison, & the great field of candidates who ran. United Democrats are stronger Democrats,” he wrote on Twitter.