Trump: DNC chairman's race ‘rigged’

President Trump early Sunday tweeted that the race for Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman was “rigged.”

“Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!” Trump added.

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez on Saturday defeated Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) to become the next DNC chairman in a win for centrist Democrats.

The race, which split along establishment-grassroots lines, in many ways mirrored the divisive 2016 presidential primary between Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLewandowski: Perez ‘doesn’t understand what’s going on in America’ Sanders dodges question on whether he will give email list to DNC Sanders: Ellison ran impressive campaign 'playing inside the establishment's house' MORE (I-Vt.) and Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham Clinton5 ways politics could steal the show at Oscars Lewandowski: Perez ‘doesn’t understand what’s going on in America’ Five takeaways from the Scott Pruitt emails MORE.

Sanders and many of his allies backed Ellison, the first-ever Muslim elected to Congress and a star on the left.

“Congratulations to Thomas Perez Thomas E. PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!” Trump tweeted on Saturday, sparking a response from the new DNC chairman.

Call me Tom. And don't get too happy. @keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare. https://t.co/fu7WvLofrD — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 25, 2017

Trump throughout the campaign said the Democratic primary system was rigged against Sanders and appealed for the senator's supporters to back the real estate mogul's campaign.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) stepped down as DNC chairwoman last year after hacked emails posted by WikiLeaks appeared to show DNC staffers working to undermine Sanders.