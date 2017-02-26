Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLewandowski: Perez ‘doesn’t understand what’s going on in America’ Sanders dodges question on whether he will give email list to DNC Sanders: Ellison ran impressive campaign 'playing inside the establishment's house' MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday commended Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) for the race he ran to head the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

"Keith ran a great campaign. He took on, in essence, Democratic insiders and yet he came close to winning," Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"That was a very impressive effort when you realize that he was playing inside the establishment's house."

But Sanders said Tom Perez, who defeated Ellison to head the DNC, has a "real opportunity in his hands."

ADVERTISEMENT "And I hope he seizes it," Sanders said.

"And that is to understand that in fact, the way the Democratic Party has been run for decades has not worked. We need a total transformation."

Sanders said the Democratic Party needs to be opened up to young and working people.

He also criticzed President Trump for his comments that the Republican Party is going to be the party of working people.

"The idea that Trump thinks that the Republican Party is going to be the party of working people when he has appointed people to his administration who want to cut Social Security, want to cut Medicare, want to cut Medicaid, who want to provide a budget which will give huge tax breaks to billionaires like Trump and then cut back on education and healthcare for the American people," Sanders said.

"If that's the party that stands for working people, God help us all."