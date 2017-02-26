Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersLewandowski: Perez ‘doesn’t understand what’s going on in America’ Sanders dodges question on whether he will give email list to DNC Sanders: Ellison ran impressive campaign 'playing inside the establishment's house' MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday dodged a question about whether he would share his email list with the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

"We are going to do everything that we can and we have started that progress to transform the Democratic Party into a party that stands up for working families," Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked if he would give his list to the DNC.

"And we have and we will strongly support those candidates who are going to take on the issues of income and wealth inequality, they're going to take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry."

Sanders continued, saying he would work to support those who want to make public colleges and universities tuition-free and who understand the climate change is real.

"So we're going to work to support progressives, who are running for the Senate, who are running for the House, who are running ... for school board, for city council, for state legislature," he said.

When pressed further, Sanders reiterated that he would continue to support candidates who stand up for the working people.

"Where we are right now is that we are going to support and have supported and will continue to support those candidates who have the guys to stand up for working families and take on the big money interests," he said.

"What we are going to do is support those candidates who have the guts to stand up to the 1 percent and fight for the 99 percent."