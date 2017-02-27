Donna Brazile: 'I was scared' after hacks

Donna Brazile said she was "scared" after discovering the extent of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hacking and Russia's alleged role.

“All I can tell you is that when I left that room after that briefing,” Brazile told Politico during the "Off Message" podcast, referring to an FBI briefing on the hacking, "I went back to the DNC, closed the office, and stared at the ceilings. There was nothing else I could do.”

“I was scared,” she added later. “I was scared that first day and night. I went home that night, I couldn't talk to anybody ... I couldn't even tell the staff what was happening to them.”

Brazile became the DNC's interim chairwoman after Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) stepped down in the wake of the DNC leaks.

Brazile told Politico that she would have someone check her house out of fear.

“There was an individual who would often go up the stairs, you know, a gentleman to make sure that there was nothing suspicious, no packages,” she said.

Brazile also addressed President Trump, saying she doesn't think he's "switched off the campaign button."

"He is still in campaign mode and if he wants to use his time in office — he only has four years, but if he wants to use four years, you know, bashing Donna Brazile, insinuating misleading information, that's up to Mr. Trump,” she said.

"I have the respect for the office of the president but I have no — I don't have the capacity.”

Her comments come after Tom Perez defeat Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) this weekend to head the DNC.