A Democratic super PAC is launching a second wave of digital ads urging GOP Sens. Dean Heller Dean HellerDem super PAC ads pressure GOP senators to back independent Russia probe Cornyn: Border wall 'makes absolutely no sense' in some areas Greens launch ads against two GOP senators for Pruitt votes MORE (Nev.) and Jeff Flake Jeff FlakeDem senator pushes back against GOP efforts to rescind internet privacy rules Dem super PAC ads pressure GOP senators to back independent Russia probe Week ahead: Net neutrality supporters rally on rule's second anniversary MORE (Ariz.) to support an independent investigation into President Trump’s Russia ties.

American Bridge 21st Century is targeting two GOP senators up for reelection in 2018, pressing them to back an independent probe investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election and whether Trump allies communicated with Russian officials during the campaign.

“Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump budget may cut anti-Semitism jobs: report Trump: It’s ‘better’ I skip WH dinner Jake Tapper falls — no, leaps — into Trump’s trap MORE is putting our national security at risk, praising Putin and ignoring Russia’s aggressions,” one of the ads says. “We deserve to know why, but Sen. Dean Heller is turning a blind eye.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The digital spots will run in Arizona and Nevada for two weeks on YouTube and other video platforms. The ads call on voters to contact both GOP senators and tell them to sign a petition that urges Heller and Flake to back an independent investigation.

Heller and Flake are two of the most vulnerable Republican senators who are facing reelection races in 2018. Democrats will largely be on defense in the midterm elections, needing to protect 25 seats, including two seats held by Independents who caucus with the party.

"While Dean Heller and Jeff Flake ignore the questions surrounding Trump's ties to Russia, Donald Trump himself continues to put America's national security and the interests of the American people at risk,” said American Bridge president Jessica Mackler. “It's time to launch an independent investigation, senators."

Sen. Ben Cardin Ben CardinDem leaders try ‘prebuttal’ on Trump Dem super PAC ads pressure GOP senators to back independent Russia probe Dem senator: Don't let leaks distract from real issue of Russian interference MORE (D-Md.), the leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and other Democrats have called for an independent commission to probe Russia’s interference.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that some of Trump's campaign staffers had repeated contact with members of Russian intelligence. But Trump and his team have denied those claims, with the president tweeting this week that reports about Russia are “fake news.”

The House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 election, as well as any ties between campaign officials and Moscow. Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said Monday that he has seen no evidence that Trump officials had regular contact with Russian officials.