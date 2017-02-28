Tim Ryan won't run for Ohio gov: report

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, a rising star in the Democratic Party, won’t run for governor in 2018, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Ryan, who has served in Congress since 2003, made waves late last year after unsuccessfully challenging House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her leadership post.

Ryan’s clout among national Democrats grew as he decided to challenge Pelosi in late November 2016. The Ohio Democrat represents a manufacturing-heavy district and sought to reach out to blue-collar voters — particularly after a presidential election where voters in those areas felt neglected by the party.

While Pelosi won two-thirds of House Democrats, Ryan captured 63 votes, signaling that the party sought a restructuring of leadership in the lower chamber.

The Ohio Democrat has yet to publicly announce his decision not to launch a gubernatorial bid, but is expected to do so soon, according to the Plain Dealer. Democrats told the publication that Ryan has been informing party leaders, unions and potential candidates about his decision.

His decision not to run takes a major name out of the race for Gov. John Kasich’s seat. Kasich, a former GOP presidential candidate, is term-limited.

The Democratic field has yet to take shape. One potential candidate is Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, according to the Plain Dealer, and other potential names include former Rep. Betty Sutton, former state Rep. Connie Pillich and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

For Republicans, candidates who are likely to mount runs are Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio) and Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.