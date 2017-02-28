DNC chair: Trump's speech was 'Bannon on steroids with a smile'

New Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez needled President Trump over his speech to Congress, saying the address was a veiled version of the views held by Trump's controversial chief strategist and former Breitbart executive Stephen Bannon.

Perez, who was elected DNC chair over the weekend in Atlanta, said the president's first address to a joint session of Congress did not shift his views on the administration.

"This was Steve Bannon on steroids with a smile," Perez said on MSNBC following Trump's Tuesday night address.

"It started out with alternative facts, 'I inherited a mess from Barack Obama.' No, Obama inherited the Great Recession."

Perez also chided Trump for "taking credit for things you had nothing to do with" such as several American companies deciding to keep jobs from going overseas. The DNC chair said Trump's speech was heavy on "immigrant baiting" and consisted of empty promises.

Perez defeated Rep. Keith Ellison in a close party leadership race. Following his victory, Perez appointed the Minnesota Democrat as his deputy chair.

Ellison joined Perez during Tuesday night's MSNBC interview, noting that recent protests and activism are re-energizing the Democratic Party and will help them in upcoming special elections.

"I’d say there's a new spirit," Ellison said. "It’s a good time to get re-involved with the Democratic Party."