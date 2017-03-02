House Republicans are keeping the heat on nearly a dozen House Democrats over their support for ObamaCare with another round of their digital ad campaign.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is targeting 11 Democratic lawmakers in six states through Twitter ads as part of the group’s ObamaCare “Death Spiral” digital campaign.

The ads, which were provided first to The Hill, all have the same healthcare theme and highlight how much insurance premiums have increased in each of the six targeted states.

Many of the Democrats featured in the ads are typical GOP targets and sit in swing seats like Reps. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.), Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) and Rick Nolan (D-Minn.). Democrats who won in districts carried by President Trump, like Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheri BustosLawmakers steer clear of Trump talk at congressional dinner House GOP campaign arms targets Dems with ObamaCare digital ads A guide to the committees: House MORE (D-Ill.), are also featured.

The other targeted Democrats include Reps. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Tim Walz (D-Minn.), Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.).

“Democrats are willfully blind to the substantial burden endured by their constituents as a result of this failed law,” said NRCC spokesman Matt Gorman.

“Instead of repealing Obamacare and reforming our failed healthcare system, these out-of-touch members cling to the status quo.”

The looming battle over dismantling ObamaCare has been a frequent theme in ad campaigns as both parties gear up for a tough race for the House majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

Republicans are looking to hold onto their majority in the upper chamber, after Democrats only flipped six House seats in 2016 and barely cut into their historic majority.

But Democrats are hopeful they can pick up more seats this cycle and are casting themselves as on the offensive in 2018. Midterm elections have historically seen the party of the sitting president lose House seats.