Poll: More than half of voters in key 2018 states concerned by Trump's nominees

More than half of voters in seven key 2018 battleground states are concerned about President Trump’s Cabinet nominees, according to a poll commissioned by a progressive group and released Thursday.

Overall, 59 percent of voters in the seven states said they were “somewhat” or “very” concerned that Trump’s picks would “result in conflicts of interest that benefit big business at the expense of regular people,” according to a poll by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling (PPP) obtained exclusively by The Hill. Thirty-eight percent said they weren’t concerned.

PPP polled voters in Delaware, Florida, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Wisconsin and West Virginia for a survey commissioned by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC), a liberal outside group. The poll was conducted in the midst of the Senate's confirmation battle over Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The poll question noted that Trump has named “numerous bankers and Wall Street billionaires” that could “result in conflicts of interest,” and then questioned if participants were “very concerned, somewhat concerned or not at all concerned.”

The level of concerned varied in each of the states, according to the PPP poll.

For example, 66 percent of voters in Delaware – where Sen. Tom Carper Tom CarperPoll: More than half of voters in key 2018 states concerned by Trump's nominees Senate confirms Perry for Energy secretary GOP chairmen reject Senate Dems' request on Trump's tax returns MORE (D) is up for reelection – said they were very or somewhat concerned, while only half of voters in Missouri – where Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire McCaskillPoll: More than half of voters in key 2018 states concerned by Trump's nominees Rand Paul on Sessions controversy: Time to move on Senate confirms Perry for Energy secretary MORE (D) is up in 2018 – gave the same response.

Kait Sweeney, a spokeswoman for PCCC, argued that the poll shows that 2018 battleground states voters “are deeply skeptical” of Trump’s cabinet.

“Trump's own base is now starting to see that they were sold some snake oil by the most deceptive salesman in America, creating an enormous opportunity in 2018 for Democrats if they lean into the mantle of economic populism,” she said.

The PPP poll also broke down concern when asked the same question about Trump’s nominees by political affiliation.

Though the highest level of concern among GOP voters is 35 percent in Montana and Ohio, on average more than 57 percent of independent voters across the seven states reported being “very” or “somewhat” concerned.

That ranges from 76 percent of independent voters in Ohio, where Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod BrownPoll: More than half of voters in key 2018 states concerned by Trump's nominees Overnight Finance: Dem seeks Treasury probe into Trump, Russia | Koch-backed group floats border tax alternatives | Feds raid Caterpillar's offices | Jobless claims near four decade low Senate Dem calls for Treasury probe into Trump business ties to Russia MORE (D) is up for reelection, to 44 percent of voters in West Virginia, where Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinPoll: More than half of voters in key 2018 states concerned by Trump's nominees Senate confirms Perry for Energy secretary Sessions faces growing pressure to recuse himself from Russia probe MORE (D) will be on the ballot in 2018.

Most voters who identify as Democrats said they were concerned, with an average of more than 84 percent saying they were "very" or "somewhat" concerned.

That ranges from 93 percent in Montana and 90 percent in Florida to 70 percent in West Virginia.

Red-states Democrats are under pressure from liberal groups to take a firmer stance against Trump or risk facing a primary challenger from the left.

Several liberal groups are pushing for Manchin to be removed from Senate Democratic leadership, arguing that Manchin’s lack of resistance to Trump warrants his removal as the vice chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Manchin is the leading the Senate Democratic caucus in voting for Trump’s nominees. He’s voted against only four of Trump’s nominees: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The PPP poll of 2,750 voters across the seven states was conducted from Feb. 3-4 with a mixture of telephone and online polling and has a margin of error of 1.9 percent.