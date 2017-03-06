Senate Majority PAC names Schumer ally as new leader

Poersch has been acting as a strategist for the group while managing the political division of public affairs giant SKDKnickerbocker in Washington.

Poersch became close with Schumer while he served as the executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) from 2005 to 2010, when the New York senator chaired the committee.

And he is familiar with tough races: In 2012, Poersch helped Donnelly in his upset Senate win, lending a hand with strategy and ad producing. Throughout his last six years at SKDK, he has created advertisements for the DSCC, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Democratic Governors Association and House Majority PAC.

“Senate Majority PAC has helped elect Democrats to the Senate for six years,” Poersch said Monday morning in the statement announcing his appointment.

“This mission is more important than ever if Democrats are going to have necessary numbers to fight the Trump agenda,” he continued. “We need a comprehensive [independent expenditure] effort that includes television, digital and grassroots effort to combat the GOP’s ‘dark money’ cash advantage.”

Senate Majority PAC raised more than $91 million during the two-year 2016 campaign cycle, and spent upward of $75 million during that same period on independent expenditures — a term for money spent on directly advocating for or against a candidate.

The group aims to be a direct contrast to big-money machines on the Republican side, such as similar committees run by the billionaires Charles and David Koch.