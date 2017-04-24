DNC chair Perez criticized for frequent swearing

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez isn't afraid to swear in his speeches — a decision that's raising eyebrows and earning criticism for the new Democratic Party head.

Perez, who has been traveling the country on a unity tour meant to unite the party after a bruising election season, regularly uses curse words in his speech, often to say some variation on his claim that Republicans "don't give a s--- about people"

The Washington Post compiled a super-cut of clips where Perez has dropped curse words during appearances. But Perez, the former Obama administration Labor secretary who was elected chairman in February following a heated race, brushed off the flak he has been receiving during an interview with the newspaper.

“I’m always amused that Republicans feign indignation when they hear the word s--- out of Tom Perez,” he told the Post. “And they observe what Donald Trump Donald TrumpGOP senator: Leaving NAFTA ‘disastrously bad’ Not too shabby: Trump tax plan nails corporate rate, errs on income How Donald Trump can win his first shutdown showdown MORE has been saying for decades. I mean, my goodness.”

But Republicans aren't the only ones criticizing Perez. CNN host John King criticized Perez on the channel, while a panel Monday similarly slammed his language.

“I think that’s unnecessary,” King said. “I think you can do it with manners, I really do. Passion’s good. Manners good also.”

Perez has began catching heat from the GOP for his language after speaking to the New Jersey Working Families Alliance on March 31 at an event that was broadcast on Facebook Live. Perez used profanity as he slammed President Trump over his health care reform proposals.

“Well I'll tell you my idea, because you know what embodies their program? ‘I don’t care,’” Perez told the crowd, referencing the GOP’s failed healthcare proposals. He then added, to applause, "Because they don’t give a s--- about people."

Several days after the comments went viral, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel slammed Perez during an appearance on Fox News Perez.

“I think Democrats should be denouncing his behavior this weekend. To say that Republicans don’t give a blank about people, that should not be rhetoric that the head of the Democrat party should be using,” McDaniel told “Fox & Friends.”

Perez has since repeated the claim that Republicans do not “give a s--- about people” during rallies on the unity tour.

The DNC has capitalized on Perez’s statements, selling shirts that read “Democrats give a sh*t about people.” After the RNC went after them for the shirt over Twitter, the Democrats' Twitter account doubled down on the apparel’s message.

“Taking away health care from 24 million people is going low. Giving a shit about people is going high,” the DNC responded.