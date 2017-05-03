Ex-Clinton aide enters race to challenge GOP Rep. Sessions

A former top policy aide to Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonFormer Clinton aides warn of Russian influence after Macron leak Dems kick off unity commission Why Sanders would have defeated Trump in 2016 MORE is jumping into the race to challenge Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas).

Ed Meier on Wednesday announced his campaign with a new website and video, in which he plays up his Texas roots and service in Clinton's State Department while linking Sessions to President Trump.

"This is a pivotal moment. We have a president who creates chaos, not compromise. But Congressman Pete Sessions has voted with Donald Trump Donald TrumpConway: 'Where the hell were those Democrats' when veterans waiting for care Pentagon moves forward on Trump Tower lease: report Trump transition officials warned Flynn about contacts with Russian ambassador: report MORE 100 percent of the time," Meier says in the ad.

"No matter who you voted for, do you support Donald Trump 100 percent of the time? For Congressman Sessions, it's not about listening to you, it's about taking care of Donald Trump."

While the Dallas-area 32nd District is deep red and Sessions ran unopposed last year, Clinton defeated Trump in the district. That result gave Democrats hope that they can flip the seat by tying Sessions to Trump.

The ad rips Sessions over footage from a town hall where he scolded constituents and told them they “don’t know how to listen” as he faced angry voters over the GOP’s push to repeal ObamaCare.

"We've heard enough, that's why so many Texans are speaking out, and that's why I'm running for Congress," the video says.

Meier is one of a handful of Democratic hopefuls looking to fight through the primary to take on Sessions.

The field also includes Colin Allred, a former NFL linebacker who served in the Obama administration's Department of Housing and Urban Development.