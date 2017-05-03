Trump campaign claims online victory after CNN rejects ad

President Trump’s campaign claimed victory on Wednesday after CNN refused to air its latest TV ad because it referred to mainstream media outlets as "fake news."

The campaign issued a press release touting online viewership for the ad, which lauded Trump’s first 100 days in office. The campaign said it received more than 1.5 million views between Facebook and YouTube "despite" CNN's rejection of its ad.

“The American people have fought back against CNN’s censorship,” Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s executive director, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We couldn’t be happier to see this type of response to CNN’s boycott of our ad. It really shows that the American people will not sit idly by and let the mainstream media act as a puppet master.”

Trump’s campaign slammed CNN on Tuesday for refusing to air the ad, calling the move "shameful" and accusing the channel of "trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative."

CNN explained it was refusing to air the spot because it referred to media as "fake news."

"CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that says mainstream media is 'fake news,'" CNN’s public relations department tweeted Tuesday.

“The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted. Those are the facts.”

The Trump campaign released the ad Monday, two days after Trump’s 100th day in office. The spot dismisses questions about whether the administration lived up to Trump’s 2016 campaign pledges during that time.