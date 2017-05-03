Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharDem introduces bill to make government websites mobile-friendly Dem Sen. Klobuchar headed to Iowa amid 2020 speculation CNN hosts mingle at correspondents' weekend lunch MORE (D-Minn.) is headed to Iowa this weekend for events amid speculation that she may run for president in 2020.

Klobuchar will be attending an event called “A Discussion with Senator Klobuchar” on Sunday at the Linn County Phoenix Club in Marion, according to the group’s event page.

Club members must pay $50 to attend, but the event is also open to nonmembers with a fee of $100, according to Politico. In addition, Klobuchar is reportedly attending a fundraising event in Des Moines on Sunday.

Klobuchar, who has served in the Senate since 2007, has been floated as a possible 2020 contender. Traveling to Iowa typically stokes speculation because the state holds the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.

She has been frequently mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, along with Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandDem Sen. Klobuchar headed to Iowa amid 2020 speculation Gillibrand rules out 2020 presidential run: report Senate votes to confirm Rosenstein as deputy attorney general MORE (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Chris Murphy Chris MurphyDems tear into 'shameful' ObamaCare repeal vote Dems blast House GOP decision to hold Obamacare repeal vote Giffords to gun control advocates: 'Fight, fight, fight' MORE (D-Conn.). Most have already ruled out a 2020 presidential run.

Before the 2020 race, Klobuchar is up for reelection in 2018. Minnesota has been reliably blue, but President Trump came within two points of winning the state in last year's presidential election.

The GOP is expected to target Klobuchar given Trump's success there, but no Republican challenger has entered the race thus far. The party is largely focused on challenging 10 Democratic incumbent senators facing reelection in 2018 in states Trump won last year.