Ossoff interviewed for US Chamber endorsement: report

Democrat Jon Ossoff pursued the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce ahead of the April primary in Georgia's House special election, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

In the month leading up to contest, Ossoff participated in candidate interviews with the Chamber, but the group ultimately dubbed him too far left to win its endorsement.

"It's as though he was auditioning for 'Dancing with the Stars,' " the group's political director, Rob Engstrom, told the Examiner. He said it was clear that Ossoff aligned too closely with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and progressive firebrand Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHouse GOP candidate in Mont. praises healthcare bill's passage on tape Dems kick off unity commission Trump: 'Everybody' has better healthcare than US MORE (I-Vt.) for the Chamber's liking.

The revelation could hurt Ossoff among the progressive activists and operatives that helped boost his congressional bid.

The Chamber typically endorses pro-business Republican candidates and, on occasion, moderate Democrats.

Ossoff came in first place in last month's primary, but fell short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win outright. He will face the second-place finisher, Republican Karen Handel, in a runoff next month. Handel was endorsed by the Chamber.