Meghan McCain: Clinton’s behavior ‘deeply unpatriotic’

Meghan McCain on Thursday blasted Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonFormer Clinton aides warn of Russian influence after Macron leak Dems kick off unity commission Why Sanders would have defeated Trump in 2016 MORE's explanation for her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

“I find her behavior deeply unpatriotic and quite pathetic,” McCain said on Fox News’s “Outnumbered.”

“It’s not good for America to keep reliving the sins of the election,” added McCain, Sen. John McCain John McCainTrump Army secretary nominee withdraws amid fierce opposition 41 groups join together in opposition to Trump Army secretary pick Overnight Defense: Senate passes funding bill | Trump to get Afghan war plan next week | Concerns grow over Army nominee MORE's (R-Ariz.) daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCain added she sees similarities between Clinton’s loss in 2016 and her father’s loss in 2008.

“I have been there on Election Night, front and center, when you lose in an embarrassing fashion to a phenomenon,” she said of her father's White House bid.

Clinton said Tuesday she took responsibility for her November loss but blamed FBI Director James Comey's 11th-hour letter to Congress about an FBI probe linked to her and WikiLeaks’ publication of Democratic emails for her loss.

“I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but got scared off,” she said.

Comey sent a letter to lawmakers 11 days before the Nov. 8 election announcing the discovery of new emails potentially linked to the bureau's probe of the private email server Clinton used while serving as secretary of State.

Critics argued Clinton’s use of the device may have exposed sensitive national intelligence. The email issue dogged Clinton’s campaign until Election Day, when the Democratic presidential nominee lost to now-President Trump.