Kasich: ‘I don't know what I'm going to do’ in 2020

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is refusing to rule out a presidential run in 2020, telling “Real Time” host Bill Maher “I don't know what I'm going to do.”

Kasich, who faced off with President Trump in last year’s GOP presidential primary, never fell in line with his party after ending his run, declining to endorse Trump before the election and remaining critical of his fellow Republican.

In a Friday interview, Maher suggested Trump could face a GOP primary in 2020 and asked Kasich whether he’d consider it.

"I'm going to finish my term in 18 months as the governor of our state, pull the state together and get it to do better and better and better. … And then I don't know what I'm going to do,“ Kasich said.



The Ohio governor said he won’t be “plotting and scheming” against Trump, adding that he wants the president to succeed.

"I'm rooting for him to do well for the same reason I root for a pilot on my airplane to do well. He's the president," he said.

Katich has frequently criticized Trump’s rhetoric and policies, fueling speculation that he may challenge him in 2020. Kasich has been promoting his new book “Two Paths” — the title of which is a reference to a campaign speech he gave contrasting his own plan with Trumps’s.