U.S. lawmakers are drawing a parallel between the recent hack of French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails to the hack that affected Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonCentrist Macron wins French presidential election Martha Stewart appears to flip off Trump photo Buffett: GOP healthcare plan a ‘huge tax cut for guys like me’ MORE's campaign as she ran for president in the 2016 election. Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are blaming Russia for the attacks.

A large archive of what are allegedly Macron campaign emails were leaked online Friday, just two days before the Sunday election. The Macron campaign previously claimed Russia tried to hack their emails, an allegation the Kremlin strongly denies but which has heightened allegations Russia was also behind the recent leak.

Macron is the centrist candidate in the race, while his populist, right-wing competitor Marine Le Pen has drawn comparisons to President Trump.

Clinton has blamed her own loss in the presidential election in part on the leaked emails, which she said "raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me." U.S. intelligence officials have indicated that the Clinton hack came from Russia.

"Russia, again," Sen. John Cornyn John CornynCollins on all-male healthcare working group: 'The leaders obviously chose the people they want' Congress compares French presidential candidate email hack to US Feinstein slams all-male group of senators working on ObamaCare repeal MORE (R-Texas) tweeted, sharing the Reuters report on Macron's hack.

Russia, again: French candidate Macron claims massive hack as emails leaked https://t.co/bwt8Hi10ON via @Reuters — JohnCornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 7, 2017

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) also denounced Russia for attempting to influence multiple elections. In a tweet, he called for allies to support one another.

Russian hacks are an attack on democracy everywhere. We must take this seriously, support allies & be ready for our elections. #MacronLeaks https://t.co/msznGXIgz8 — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) May 6, 2017

Rep. Adam Schiff Adam SchiffCongress compares French presidential candidate email hack to US Top House Dem calls on Trump to 'forcefully' respond to Macron hack Top Intel Dem: Hacking of French candidate 'a nightmare scenario' MORE (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, which is leading the U.S.-Russia probe, noted that hackers are allegedly mixing fake documents with real ones during their public release.

Worst fear during Russia hack in our election was they would dump fakes among real documents. Reportedly, this is now happening with Macron. pic.twitter.com/k4UxiFnYHq — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 6, 2017

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) implied Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's successful interference in the U.S. election "emboldened" him to try to meddle in the elections of another Western democratic state.

Trump's election only emboldened Putin. He's trying to undermine every Western democracy in his sights. https://t.co/dYaafX85rh — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 6, 2017

The Macron campaign called the leaks a "massive and co-ordinated hack" in a statement reported by Reuters.

"The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and co-ordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information," the statement said.