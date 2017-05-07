Ex-Obama adviser: Macron win 'blow' to far-right nationalism

A former deputy national security adviser to President Obama said he thinks the defeat of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen signals a "blow" to far-right nationalism.

"Macron's win is a blow to far-right nationalism and a sign (after Austrian, Dutch elections) that the Brexit-Trump wave has broken in West," Ben Rhodes tweeted Sunday about winning candidate Emmanuel Macron.

"For those worried about how to defeat Russian/Wikileaks meddling in elections the French showed us: vote against the person they're helping."

Rhodes said the French people did not let the hacking or an April terror attack in Paris "scare them" into voting for the wrong presidential candidate. He shared a recent tweet from President Trump in which the president said the attack in Paris would "have a big effect" on the presidential election in France.

Macron, leader of the center-left En Marche! party, is projected to win France's presidential election.

Addressing the nation following his victory, the president-elect said he does not discount the economic issues facing the country and that he "respects and understands the anger that many of you have expressed."

Macron's victory deals a blow to the populist movement across Europe and to his opponent, National Front leader Le Pen.