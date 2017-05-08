Liberal group funds $500K in attack ads after healthcare vote

A liberal healthcare group is putting more than $500,000 behind attack ads aimed at 24 GOP lawmakers who voted for the party's plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare last week.

The new ad from progressive group Save My Care blasts the plan as "disastrous," noting the opposition of key groups such as the American Medical Association and AARP. It also leans on a previous analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, which found that 24 million people would lose insurance under the plan.