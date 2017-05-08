West Virginia Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins announced Monday he will challenge Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinOvernight Energy: Clock ticks down on methane rule vote Manchin gets a GOP challenger Manchin hopes White House not 'serious' on cuts to anti-drug office MORE (D-W.Va.) next year.

Manchin is seen as one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats in the country, and represents a state easily won by President Trump in last year's election.

The former governor is also one of the best-known politicians in his state, however, and he has worked carefully to cultivate an independent image.

That's an image Jenkins will look to attack; on Monday, he argued that Manchin had "changed" since coming to Washington in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Joe changed when he got to Washington. West Virginia values? Not anymore," Jenkins says in an announcement vide on his campaign website.

Jenkins focuses on Manchin's decision to author compromise legislation in 2013 that would have strengthened background checks on gun sales. That bill, which failed in the Senate, is proof that Manchin won't stand up for the Second Amendment, Jenkins said.

"Joe Manchin broke that promise, violating our values and pushing gun control with Barack Obama Barack ObamaFive takeaways from Yates’s dramatic Senate testimony Overnight Defense: Senate confirms Trump Air Force chief | Yates' dramatic testimony on Flynn | Watchdog sues to get legal basis for Syria strike | F-35s heading to Paris Air Show Overnight Tech: Round two in John Oliver, FCC fight over net neutrality | Sinclair to buy Tribune for .9B | Writers Guild blasts FCC over Colbert | What Macron's win means for tech MORE and the New York liberals," Jenkins says, as footage plays of then-President Obama and others talking about Manchin's work on the bill.

Jenkins is a top recruit for the seat, so his entry will help boost Republican hopes that the party can knock off Manchin. Other Republicans are publicly weighing a bid, including fellow Reps. David McKinley David McKinleyManchin gets a GOP challenger The Hill's Whip List: 19 GOP no votes on new ObamaCare replacement bill U.S. Economy, contractors, and American workers benefit from PLAs MORE and Alex Mooney, along with state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

West Virginia is one of the 10 states where Democrats are defending a Senate seat in a state won by President Trump in 2016.

Republicans are also defending just eight seats overall compared to 25 for Democrats.

Trump won a larger share of the vote in West Virginia than in any state except Wyoming, a fact Jenkins played up.

"With Donald Trump Donald TrumpFive takeaways from Yates’s dramatic Senate testimony Trump: Russia collusion story 'a total hoax' Press: Ryan’s gift to Dems MORE in the White House, we've got a real chance to turn things around," Jenkins says as video of Trump meeting with miners plays on the screen.

"He needs our help and I need your help."

This story was updated at 4:29 .m.