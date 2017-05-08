Antonio Sabato Jr. to run for Congress in California

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is launching a bid for Congress in California, The Los Angeles Times first reported.

Sabato, who supported President Trump during his bid for the White House and spoke at the Republican National Convention last summer, will challenge Rep. Julia Brownley Julia BrownleyAntonio Sabato Jr. to run for Congress in California Dems react to Flynn's request for immunity: 'Where there's smoke, there's fire' Lawmakers press Mattis on Marines nude photo scandal MORE (D-Calif.) for her seat in 26th congressional district.

Charles Moran, who will raise money for Sabota’s campaign, confirmed the bid to the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being a Republican and with proximity to the White House and Republican leadership, he’s going to be able to get more done — being in the majority, with his notoriety, for the residents of the 26th [Congressional] District,” Moran told the LA Times.

Sabato in November said he would like to serve in Trump’s administration in some sort of role related to physical fitness. He's best known for his role on "General Hospital."

A Republican represented California’s 26th Congressional District from 2002 until Brownley won after redistricting during the 2012 election.