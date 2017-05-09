Jimmy Carter on Sanders: 'Can y'all see why I voted for him?'

Former President Jimmy Carter on Monday revealed he supported Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJimmy Carter on Sanders: 'Can y'all see why I voted for him?' OPINION: TrumpCare is the cure to fixing the disaster of ObamaCare Judd Gregg: Dems embrace irrelevance MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primaries.

During an event Monday at a Carter Center discussion about politics and human rights, Sanders talked about the importance of getting more people involved in the voting process.

“If we had 80 percent of the people voting in this country, the Republican Party would be a significant minority,” Sanders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we have got to get people involved. And you do that by being honest about the real problems they face and come up with real solutions.”

After he finished, Carter said, "Can y'all see why I voted for him?"

In July 2015, Carter said he expected Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonComey testimony on Clinton emails inaccurate: report Fla. Dem to enters race to replace retiring GOP rep Assange links Le Pen's loss in France to Clinton's: 'Patriarchy's grip' strong as ever MORE to win the Democratic nomination.

“There won’t be any problem with Hillary getting the nomination because money dominates,” he said, “and she has an inside track to the massive amounts that are going to pour into the Democratic Party side.”