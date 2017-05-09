GOP group casts Ossoff as West Coast liberal in new ad

A super PAC aligned with the House Republican leadership and Speaker Paul Ryan Paul RyanHow low can you go? Overnight Finance: Ryan taking tax reform pitch on the road | Senate panel asks Treasury for Trump financial info | New federal spending tracker | Commerce chief downplays 3-percent growth goal Yates, media apparent partners in the effort to ignore criminal leaks aimed at Trump MORE (R-Wis.) released a new ad Tuesday attacking Democrat Jon Ossoff for raising most of his campaign cash from out-of-state donors in the runoff to fill an open U.S. House seat in Georgia.

The Congressional Leadership Fund’s (CLF) first ad in the runoff period ahead of Ossoff’s June 20 race against Republican Karen Handel casts the Democrat as an ally of San Francisco liberals such as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The CLF ad features an array of young liberals thanking Georgians for supporting Ossoff.

“Hi Georgia, Nancy Pelosi just wanted to say thank you,” says one woman wearing an Ossoff-Pelosi T-shirt.

“We already have Nancy Pelosi as our congresswoman, now you’re going to give us Jon Ossoff as our congressman,” says a man with pigtail braids.

“We’re proud that California is the leading funder of the Jon Ossoff campaign,” says another. “We’re really excited that Jon Ossoff likes paying higher taxes.”

They go on to accuse Ossoff and Pelosi of seeking to weaken the military and failing to take ISIS seriously.

"ISIS?" says a woman wearing a floppy hat and a "Cut the military now!" button. "They're overrated."

“San Francisco loves them some Jon Ossoff,” a man in the ad concludes.

Federal Election Commission reports show that about 95 percent of Ossoff’s campaign contributions have come from outside of Georgia.

The race to replace Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price in Georgia’s sixth district has attracted national attention. Money is pouring in from outside groups on both sides in a race that is viewed as an early referendum on President Trump.

Republicans look to beat back the challenge from Ossoff in a traditionally red district, where the outcome will be seen as a bellwether for the 2018 midterm battle over control of the House.

Those factors have contributed to making it one of the most expensive House races in history.

The CLF alone spent more than $3 million against Ossoff before the special election in mid-April, and will invest another $3.5 million during the run-off period.