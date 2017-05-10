Ex-Bush aide rules out running against Cruz

A former strategist for President George W. Bush announced Wednesday that he won’t run against Sen. Ted Cruz Ted CruzGOP senators meet with administration officials on tax reform How to pay for the border wall GOP senators on Comey firing: Where they stand MORE (R-Texas) in 2018.

Matthew Dowd, an ABC News analyst, said in early January that he was considering an independent bid and was approached by high-profile Democrats and Republicans alike to unseat Cruz. But he said that after taking time to think about a campaign, he won’t run for any political office next year.

“I’m not going to run against Ted Cruz or for the United States Senate in 2018 or for any office in 2018 as an independent or any other party,” Dowd told The Texas Tribune.

“I think the best use of my authentic voice … is in a different manner rather than running for office.”

Dowd, a former Democrat, switched over to the Republican Party and worked for the Republican National Committee during the 2002 election and Bush’s 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns.

Cruz served on Bush’s campaign as a domestic policy adviser and later assisted with his legal team during the 2000 presidential recount in Florida.

Even as he said he won't run against him, Dowd ripped Cruz over his presidential aspirations.

Cruz unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 and sparked the ire of many Republicans when he wouldn’t endorse Donald Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Cybersecurity: Comey fallout | Senate Intel subpoenas Flynn | Bots jump into net neutrality fight | Senators want WH answers on cyber policy OPINION: Watergate Part 2? The similarities between Trump and Nixon Turkey president: Trump arming Syrian Kurds a ‘mistake’ MORE at the Republican National Convention. Cruz ultimately backed Trump before the November election.

“I think Ted Cruz hasn’t represented Texas well, I think he’s incredibly ambitious,” Dowd said. “Texas deserves two United States senators, and they don’t have that today.”

“I think Republicans in Iowa feel more represented by Ted Cruz than Republicans in Texas.”

Cruz hasn’t drawn any primary challengers, but he already gotten one Democratic opponent. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced in March that he’d run for Senate. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) appeared to rule out a Senate bid.

In a deep-red state where no Democrat has won statewide office since 1994, any Democrat running is likely to face a steep uphill battle against Cruz.